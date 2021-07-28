NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,356. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.77 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

