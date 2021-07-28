NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,940 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 87.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $3,951,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $196.60. 8,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $114.77 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.