Nxt-ID Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 27,594 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,179% compared to the typical volume of 2,158 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTD. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nxt-ID in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nxt-ID in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nxt-ID in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nxt-ID by 29.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nxt-ID in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nxt-ID stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.80. Nxt-ID has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 74.23% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

