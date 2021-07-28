Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

