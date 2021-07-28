Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.10

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 18.10 and last traded at 18.10, with a volume of 2351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 18.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of 23.25.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

