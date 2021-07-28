OceanaGold (OGC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

OceanaGold (TSE: OGC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.55. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – OceanaGold was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.44. OceanaGold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2304989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

