Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,327 shares of company stock worth $6,191,096 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

