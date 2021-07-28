Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

