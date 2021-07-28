Offshift Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002817 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $51,079.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.71 or 0.99892456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00067194 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

