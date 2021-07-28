Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $4.02 or 0.00010249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,244 coins and its circulating supply is 562,928 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

