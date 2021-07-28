OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Citigroup

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00. OneMain has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $47,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $45,371,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $39,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $43,701,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $40,295,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

