Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OOMA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OOMA opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.56 million, a PE ratio of -166.36 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,211,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 82,475 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 72,797 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

