Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 220.7% in July

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 220.7% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $70.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPNT shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

