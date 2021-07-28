Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

