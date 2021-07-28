Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 760,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,316,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

