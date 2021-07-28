Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

