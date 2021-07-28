Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FirstService by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FirstService by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in FirstService by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $184.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.68 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

