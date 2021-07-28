Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after buying an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 169,943 shares in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

