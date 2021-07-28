Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

