Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,628 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

