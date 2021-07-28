Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Seagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

SGEN opened at $144.42 on Monday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.88.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

