Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $359.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.