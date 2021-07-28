Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $398,000 in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,835 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

