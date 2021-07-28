Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 336,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

