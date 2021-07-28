Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,143,023 shares of company stock worth $449,159,369 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

