Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $929,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $686.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $612.26. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $696.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.