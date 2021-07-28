Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.58. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

