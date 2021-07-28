Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $302.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of -279.66, a P/E/G ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $310.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

