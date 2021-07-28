Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VEON opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.
VEON Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
