Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

