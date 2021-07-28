Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 3.2%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.75. 292,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,662,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. Orbsat had a negative return on equity of 524.89% and a negative net margin of 57.74%.

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

