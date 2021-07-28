Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

