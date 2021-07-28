Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OSK opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

