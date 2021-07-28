Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.890-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.89-2.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.10.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.73. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.