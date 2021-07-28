Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by Barclays from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

