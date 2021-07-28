Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.13.

Shares of OVV traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 383,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.81. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$9.07 and a twelve month high of C$40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

