P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $61.00. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 8,766 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.59.

P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, July 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 68.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

