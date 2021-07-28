PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of PACCAR worth $356,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.15.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

