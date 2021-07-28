Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

PPBI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,067. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

