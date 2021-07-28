Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of PPBI opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 752,461 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 208,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,763 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

