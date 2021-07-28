Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

