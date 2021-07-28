Paloma Partners Management Co Has $970,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 86.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,615 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

