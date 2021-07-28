Paloma Partners Management Co Has $987,000 Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 119.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in eXp World were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in eXp World by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.15 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,000 shares of company stock worth $11,047,240 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

