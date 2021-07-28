Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

