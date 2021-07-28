Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.900 EPS.

PGRE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 54,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

