Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a PE ratio of -973.34 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.