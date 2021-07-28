Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $3,383,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $309.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $175.02 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.