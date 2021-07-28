PCB Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PCB Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

