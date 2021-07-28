Peabody Energy (BTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

