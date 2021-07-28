Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.06.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$40.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.63. The firm has a market cap of C$22.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.32.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.