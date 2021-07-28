Pendal Group Limited Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 538.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,583 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,661. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

